2,889 fresh COVID cases in Delhi take tally to over 83K; death toll climbs to 2,623
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 18:47 IST
Delhi recorded 2,889 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally in the city over the 83,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,623, authorities said. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947, cases till date.
Recently, Delhi had eclipsed Mumbai as the city worst-hit by the pandemic in the country. Sixty-five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said on Sunday.
