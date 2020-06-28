UP govt planning to increase no. of daily COVID-19 tests to 25,000 by June 30

Left Menu
Chairing a meeting of government officials here, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary RK Tiwari issued directions saying more tests should be conducted, so that the infected persons could be identified and isolated. "The daily testing capacity of the state should be increased to 25,000 from the existing 20,000.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-06-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 19:15 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to increase the number of COVID-19 tests to 25,000 per day in the state by June 30. Chairing a meeting of government officials here, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary RK Tiwari issued directions saying more tests should be conducted, so that the infected persons could be identified and isolated.

"The daily testing capacity of the state should be increased to 25,000 from the existing 20,000. Efforts should also be made to increase the number of beds, staff and equipment in hospitals," Tiwari said. Referring to a large-scale campaign that will start from the Meerut division in July, under which a house-to-house survey will be undertaken, the official said, "Under the special programme, a door-to-door-medical screening will be done. The health department should prepare a roadmap to ensure that all the houses are screened within the stipulated time-frame." "The houses should be marked, as it is done during pulse polio immunisation. If COVID-19 symptoms are found in anybody, he should undergo antigen and pulse oximeter tests. If the infection is detected, he should immediately be admitted to a COVID hospital," Tiwari said in a statement here.

He also said in the COVID-19 containment zones, only essential and medical services should be allowed. "COVID helpdesks" should be set up at government offices and industrial units, where people gather in large numbers, the chief secretary said.

