Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kamal Nath a disgrace who had favoured China: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday dubbed his predecessor and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath "Kalank Nath" (disgrace), saying he had favoured China by his actions as Union commerce minister in the erstwhile UPA government.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 28-06-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 19:51 IST
Kamal Nath a disgrace who had favoured China: Chouhan
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday dubbed his predecessor and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath "Kalank Nath" (disgrace), saying he had favoured China by his actions as Union commerce minister in the erstwhile UPA government. Addressing a virtual rally of BJP workers of Chhattisgarh from Bhopal, Chouhan said Nath had favored China when he was heading Union commerce and industry ministry in the erstwhile UPA government.

"Kamal Nath is also a friend of China. When he was commerce and industry minister, he had slashed import duty which had allowed China to dump their goods in India and to loot our country. He is not Kamal Nath, he is 'Kalank' Nath," Chouhan said. The chief minister also blamed Nath for "doing nothing" when the latter was at the helm in Madhya Pradesh before March this year.

"Nath was busy with preparations for holding an IIFA awards event," he alleged.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

Money Heist Season 5: Amazing fan-made trailers help ease the waiting period

Science News Roundup: Bear-sized wombat cousin roamed Australia 25 million years ago; Siberian heat wave is a 'warning cry' from the Arctic, climate scientists say and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ceballos stoppage-time strike sends Arsenal into semis

Substitute Daniel Ceballos fired Arsenal into the FA Cup semi-finals with a stoppage-time goal that sealed a 2-1 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday.Arsenal, record 13-times winners of the trophy, went ahead after 23 minutes...

Poles stand in line for high-stakes presidential vote

Poles stood in long lines to vote on Sunday in a closely-fought presidential election, expected to see record turnout, that could reshape Polands tense relationship with the European Union and the ruling nationalists socially conservative a...

Athletics-World Athletics partners with parkrun to improve global health

World Athletics will partner with parkrun Global Limited, a UK-based charity that organizes parkrun events, in a bid to grow the sport of athletics and improve fitness standards across the world, the sports governing body said on Sunday. Th...

Russia reports 6,791 new cases

Russia has recorded 6,791 new cases in the past day. The national coronavirus task force said Sunday that the total number of cases rose to 634,437.It said 104 people died of the virus over the past day, bringing the total dead to 9.073. Ru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020