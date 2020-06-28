Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 21:06 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9 PM NATION: DEL47 LDALL VIRUS COVID: Cases surge to 5.28 lakh; MP, UP announce house-to-house survey; Centre says 'encouraging' results after proactive steps New Delhi: With a record spike of nearly 20,000 cases in a day, India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,28,859 on Sunday and the death toll rose to 16,095, while Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh announced a door-to-door survey joining several states and UTs which have opted for the exercise in their efforts to check the surge. DEL39 VIRUS-PM-LD MANNKIBAAT In unlock phase, focus on defeating coronavirus, boosting economy: PM New Delhi: The country will have to focus on defeating coronavirus and bolstering the economy as it exits from the lockdown and enters the "unlock" phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday underscoring the need to keep guard against the deadly virus.

DEL37 CONG-PM CARES-CHINA Cong says PM CARES Fund accepted Chinese donations, asks why Modi not calling China aggressor New Delhi: Hitting back at the BJP for raising the issue of funding to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, the Congress on Sunday alleged that Chinese firms were contributing to the PM Cares Fund and asked why it was accepting such donations when India and China have been engaged in a tense border standoff in Ladakh. DEL45 VIRUS-VP-CAUTION No storm can continue forever: Vice President Naidu on COVID-19 pandemic New Delhi: Asserting that the COVID-19 pandemic cannot continue forever, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urge people to take all precautions to keep the killer virus at bay as the country emerges from the nationwide lockdown and enters the “unlock” phase.

DEL38 SHAH-BIHAR Shah speaks to CMs of Bihar, Assam; takes stock of rising water in Mahananda, Brahmaputra New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and enquired about the rising water level of Mahananda river and assured him of all help from the central government for the protection of the people of the state. DEL50 DL-VIRUS-2NDLD CONTAINMENT ZONES No. of COVID-19 containment zones climbs to 421 in Delhi after re-mapping New Delhi: The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi has risen to 421 after a re-mapping of such areas -- an increase of 141 zones -- in the last two days, with the Southwest district topping the chart.

DEL46 SIBAL-LD EXAMS Universities should not conduct exams amid pandemic, online tests 'discriminatory': Kapil Sibal New Delhi: Universities should not conduct examinations in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and even holding online tests is not right as it is "discriminatory" towards poor students, former human resource development minister Kapil Sibal said on Sunday. By Asim Kamal LEGAL: LGC1 DL-HC-ARRESTS PROCEDURE Plea in HC for uniform procedure for arrests by police New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Centre, the AAP government and police to develop a "uniform standard procedure for arrests". LGD3 SC-LD EXAM-RAJASTHAN SC dismisses plea seeking cancellation of remaining Class 10 state board exams New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Sunday in an urgent hearing dismissed a plea seeking cancellation of the remaining two Class 10 examinations scheduled to be held on June 29-30, to be conducted by the board of secondary education of Rajasthan, said a lawyer appearing for the state government.

BUSINESS: DEL7 BIZ-POWER-CHINA-MALWARE India to check power equipment from China for malware New Delhi: Tightening import norms, India will check all power equipment bought from China for malware and Trojan horses that can be potentially used to trigger electricity grid failures to cripple economic activity in the country, Power Minister R K Singh said. FOREIGN: FGN25 UN-DRAFT-OBJECTION Phrase in UN 75th anniversary draft declaration changed after objection by India, five others United Nations: UN General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande has changed a phrase in the draft declaration to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations after India along with countries including the UK and the US raised objection to the sentence, understood to be similar to wording used by the Chinese Communist Party. By Yoshita Singh FGN12 US-PM-LD DOCTORS India's COVID-19 fight people-driven: Modi Washington: India's fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic is people-driven, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, attributing the success against the contagion to the nationwide lockdown implemented in the initial phase. By Lalit K Jha FGN31 NEPAL-OLI Efforts are being made to oust me: PM Oli Kathmandu: Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Sunday claimed that efforts are being made to oust him after his government redrew the country's political map by incorporating three strategically key Indian territories. By Shirish B Pradhan PTI AD

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

NBA may allow personalized statements on jerseys

The NBA may allow players to personalize their jerseys with statements that promote social justice issues or charitable causes. Oklahoma City guard Chris Paul, president of the National Basketball Players Association, told The Undefeated on...

Trump retweets, then deletes, video of supporter shouting 'white power'

U.S. President Donald Trump retweeted a video showing one of his supporters in Florida shouting white power at protesters of his administration, drawing an immediate rebuke from the only Black Republican in the Senate.The video on Twitter, ...

Pondy CM urges people to adopt lockdown norms to curb spread of COVID-19

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday made an appeal to the people of the Union Territory to adhere to norms of lockdown such as wearing of masks and social distancing to rein in the spread of COVID-19. Addressing the people of...

'Terminated' Zomato employees burn company T-shirts to protest Chinese investment in firm

A group of employees of food-delivery platform Zomato tore and burnt the company T-shirts to protest against Chinese investment in the firm, which said the protesters were terminated recently and vented their ire by riding a wave of sensiti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020