UP: Pratapgarh ADM tests COVID-19 positive

UP: Pratapgarh ADM tests COVID-19 positivePTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 28-06-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 22:10 IST
The additional district magistrate of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, an official said.
He has been admitted to the isolation ward of the district hospital, Chief Medical Officer Dr AK Shrivastava said.
"The officer's sample was taken and his test report came positive on Sunday," Shrivastava said.
