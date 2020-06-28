Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong demands that locust attacks be declared 'natural disaster'

The Congress demands that compensation to farmers be paid under the crop insurance scheme by including locust attack in the definition of "natural disaster" by the Department of Agriculture and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Surjewala said. A special relief package should be given to all farmers after special 'girdawari' (survey) of the destroyed crops, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 22:31 IST
Cong demands that locust attacks be declared 'natural disaster'

The Congress on Sunday demanded that the government should declare locust attacks a natural disaster and farmers be given compensation under the crop insurance scheme. The demand came after swarms of crop-destroying locusts entered Gurgaon in Haryana, border areas of the national capital and over half a dozen districts in Uttar Pradesh, prompting state authorities to sound an alert. The Centre had said it has deputed more teams to assist in control operations.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed that the farmers and the general public are being told to bang 'Taali and Thali (claps and plates)' when there is a locust attack. "Sometimes the useless government prescribes 'taali-thaali' solution for the coronavirus pandemic, while at other times it prescribes it to deal with the locust attacks," Surjewala said in a statement.

"Is there no other scientific and rational solution left with the government?" he asked. Locust swarms have attacked crops in Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and western Uttar Pradesh. Now these attacks have reached Delhi, he said.

Farmers from more than 84 districts of these states have been badly affected by the attack of locusts from Pakistan, Surjewala said. "Today, more than 10 lakh hectare of farm land has been affected by locust swarms, but no relief has been provided to farmers," he said. Rahul Gandhi had warned the government about the issue, but like on coronavirus, the government did not act, the Congress' chief spokesperson alleged.

Insurance companies are refusing to compensate the farmers for the losses suffered by the locusts under the crop insurance scheme because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not include the locust swarm attack in the definition of "natural disaster", Surjewala said. The Congress demands that compensation to farmers be paid under the crop insurance scheme by including locust attack in the definition of "natural disaster" by the Department of Agriculture and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Surjewala said.

A special relief package should be given to all farmers after special 'girdawari' (survey) of the destroyed crops, he said. Surjewala said a scientific and rational solution must be found to the locust attacks happening since more than 75 days on agricultural lands, trees and plants.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: Highest single-day spike in several states; MP, UP announce house-to-house survey; Lockdown begins in Guwahati

A record single-day spike in COVID-19 cases was reported in several states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and West Bengal as the country-wide tally rose by nearly 20,000 on Sunday. Tightening their containment stra...

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation got Chinese money: Smriti Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday claimed the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation headed by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had received funds from China. Addressing a virtual rally for BJP workers in coastal Maharashtra, Irani also claimed the funds h...

Soccer-Lampard shows ruthless streak as Chelsea youngsters hauled off

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard showed his ruthless side as he hauled off three of his brightest young players at halftime in Sundays 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Leicester City. Lampard was clearly unhappy with what he witnessed in the ...

Dr Disrespect responds to Twitch ban

Guy Dr Disrespect Beahm took to social media to address his ban from a livestreaming platform. Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision, Dr Disrespect wrote on Saturday. Firm handshakes to all for the support ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020