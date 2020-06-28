Woman farm labourer killed in lightning strike

A 40-year-old woman farm labourer was killed in a lightning strike at a village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred at Navin Gumgao village under the jurisdiction of Hingna police station LIMITS in the afternoon, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Jijabai Mahadev Kelwade, a resident of Kotewada village near Gumgaon. "The woman was working on somebody elses farm when she was struck by a lightning around 1.30 pm," the police official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered..