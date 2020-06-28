Shopping markets portray plaguing scenario as COVID-19 continues to grip Delhi

By Joymala Bagchi It has been more than a month since Delhi's shopping destination resumed its services for public, however, a sneak-peek into these markets brings out a rather plaguing scenario which is far from its previous sheen and elan.

Each and every market is reeling under the ongoing pandemic effect with almost no or very fewer customers, reduced helping hands and almost zero financial stability. While interacting with shop owners, shops keepers of the Sarojini Nagar Market, Lajpat Nagar market, Khan market, Gaffar market, Sadar Bazar and Chandni Chowk market, ANI tried to bring out their existing woes in Unlock 1.

Kuldeep, who owns FashiondotCom (a shoe shop) in Sarojini Nagar market had to cut down on his staff. "I opened my shop on May 20, but I have made a transaction of only Rs 3,000 till date. I do not know how to tackle this situation. Till now, we were living on whatever savings I had, but now I am worried about the future. I had to reduce helping hands from seven to two," Kuldeep told ANI.

Auto-rickshaw driver Akram used to ferry between Sarojini Nagar Market and the nearest metro stations. Two days ago, he earned Rs 670, the highest amount since he resumed working from May 19, he said. Lajpat Nagar market's famous juice and momo shop failed to do its normal business since last month.

'Very few heads can be seen in the market and even lesser is interested in eating or drinking from outside. We do not know how long do we have to bear this hardship. Everybody is scared of this virus and the current situation," shop owners said. Khan market, one of Delhi's posh market complained of almost zero buyers.

A shop keeper in Khan Market, who did not want to be named said, "mostly youngsters do come here since the market opened up, but we hardly get any actual buyers. The suit piece which we used to sell for Rs 2,000 is now being offered to customers for lesser price. I know days are tough, but we have to survive anyhow." Sanjiv Mehta, President (Khan market), Market traders association said, "Things which need to be touched before being bought are suffering, hence garment shops in khan market are definitely facing the heat. Delhi govt should have planned properly planned things while taking in our suggestions."

Shopaholics' another favourite venue, Gaffar Market in Karol Bagh, is also experiencing much lesser footfalls than anticipated. Sunil Kumar, a shopkeeper of phone covers and related products said, "It is good that market has opened up otherwise we would not have done the nominal business of even Rs 10. I have earned around Rs 2,700 so far. Maybe a few more months and then things will be fine soon hopefully."

Chandni Chowk's wholesale market is also facing the stumble with drooping business and even lesser buyers. However, amid all these markets, Sadar Bazar is experiencing a better business deal, although it cannot be remotely compared with before lockdown scenario.

"Condition is poor everywhere but as one can find everything in Sadar Bazar from garments to utensils to package items, the condition is little better for few here. However, each is doing their part of the struggle to survive. Deals are tougher now," said Hamid, a shop owner at Sadar Bazar main entrance. However, Sadar Bazar's jewellery shop owner Ashiq said, "We own a Kundan jewellery shop. Till date, we have sold only two items that too at a very nominal price. We have savings but I have to pay my workers that's my only concern. Unlike many, I cannot just leave them all alone."

Initially, the Delhi Government had allowed the shops to open as per the odd-even number which later opened up for all shops at one go. Amid the continuous rise of COVID-19 cases especially in the national capital, the present situation of markets continues to be bleak with downsized shops and even lesser buyers. (ANI)