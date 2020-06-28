22 new COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand

A total of 22 new coronavirus cases were reported in Jharkhand on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 2,342, informed the State Health Department. Out of the total COVID-19 cases, 606 cases are active. While 1,724 patients have recovered so far, the death toll stands at 12.

While four each were reported from Garhwa and Giridih, three each from East Singhbhum, two each from Hazaribagh, Koderma, Lohardaga, Saraikela, and one each from West Singhbhum, Bokaro, and Ranchi. "Jharkhand reports 22 new COVID-19 positive cases and 69 recoveries today. The total number of cases stands at 2,342 including 606 active cases, 1,724 recoveries, and 12 deaths," said the health department.

With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 410 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and the cumulative toll reached 16,095 deaths. (ANI)