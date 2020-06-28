Delhi govt extends dates for submission of forms for availing benefits under Ladli Scheme

Delhi govt extends dates for submission of forms for availing benefits under Ladli SchemePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 23:50 IST
The Delhi government has extended the dates for submission of forms for availing benefits under the Delhi Ladli Scheme and the financial assistance to widows for performing the marriage of their daughters and orphan girls in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said
In an order dated June 26, the Department of Women and Child Development said the dates for submission of forms for the two schemes has been extended till August 31.
