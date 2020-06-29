Petrol, diesel prices hiked in Delhi day after no revision of rates

The price of petrol on Monday increased to Rs 80.43 (hike of Re 0.05) and that of diesel increased to Rs 80.53 (hike of Re 0.13) in Delhi, a day after there was no change in the rates in the national capital. Oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.

The Congress party had termed the increase in the price of petrol and diesel as "unjust" and "thoughtless", and urged the central government to roll back the increase with immediate effect and pass on the benefit of low oil prices directly to the people. Before the country entered the lockdown, the average price of petrol and diesel in Delhi was Rs 69.60 per litre and Rs 62.30 per litre, respectively. (ANI)