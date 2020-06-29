19 more coronavirus cases in Nagaland, state tally reaches 434

Nagaland reported 19 new COVID-19 positive cases on Monday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 434, said Nagaland Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom. The total number of cases includes 270 active cases, 164 recoveries, and no deaths so far, the state Health Minister informed.

India recorded 19,459 new coronavirus cases and 380 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, the total coronavirus cases in the country stand at 5,48,318 including 2,10,120 active cases, 3,21,723 cured/discharged/migrated and 16,475 deaths.