Youth Congress members ride bullock cart to protest against fuel price hike

Members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Monday rode a bullock cart to protest against the hike in diesel and petrol prices in the country. IYC president Srinivas BV, along with a few others, rode the bullock cart from the outfit's headquarters at Raisina Road to Shastri Bhawan, where police stopped them.

Some protesters marched alongside the bullock cart, raising slogans against the fuel price hike. "When the Congress-led UPA was in power, relief was given to people even though international crude oil prices were soaring while the Modi government has been raising petrol and diesel prices, causing problems to the people already facing hardships due to the pandemic," Srinivas said.

Diesel price on Monday scaled a new high after prices were hiked for the 22nd time in just over three weeks, taking the cumulative increase to Rs 11.14 per liter. Petrol price was increased by 5 paise per liter and diesel 13 paise a liter across the country, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

In Delhi, a liter of petrol now comes for Rs 80.43 per liter as compared to Rs 80.38 earlier. Diesel rates have been increased to Rs 80.53 per liter from Rs Rs 80.40.