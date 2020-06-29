Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fikile Mbalula urges Santaco to reconsider decision to incite lawlessness

On Sunday, Santaco President Philip Taaibosch announced that taxis will operate at full capacity, while those travelling along long-distance routes will be allowed to continue travelling without a permit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 29-06-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 14:29 IST
Fikile Mbalula urges Santaco to reconsider decision to incite lawlessness
“We remain committed to taking forward our engagements and encourage the industry to ensure that any form of protest they embark upon is within the parameters of the law,” Mbalula said in a statement. Image Credit: Twitter(@MbalulaFikile)

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has called on the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) leadership to reconsider their decision to incite lawlessness, and place their drivers and passengers on a collision course with law enforcement authorities.

This comes after Santaco announced that it has taken a decision to revert to 100% loading capacity in its taxis.

On Sunday, Santaco President Philip Taaibosch announced that taxis will operate at full capacity, while those travelling along long-distance routes will be allowed to continue travelling without a permit.

Taaibosch said if any taxis were stopped by law enforcement and impounded, taxi operations across the country would grind to a halt until the impounded taxi was released.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms any call encouraging taxi operators to violate provisions of the law and promote lawlessness.

"We remain committed to taking forward our engagements and encourage the industry to ensure that any form of protest they embark upon is within the parameters of the law," Mbalula said in a statement.

He said the government has a responsibility to ensure that all measures put in place as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic are driven by the commitment to preserve human life and avoid an uncontrolled spread of the virus.

"It is on that basis that a decision to allow uncontrolled inter-provincial travel and 100% loading capacity on taxis has to be subjected to the collective decision-making.

"It is rather unfortunate and regrettable that the taxi industry leadership has elected to violate the law and forcefully load taxis at 100% capacity, and undertake inter-provincial operations without the requisite permits, rather than await a decision on the matters they have tabled," Mbalula said.

He said the legal loading capacity is 70% and enforceable by law enforcement authorities.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

NCPOR, Goa University synthesize gold nanoparticles using Antarctic bacteria

The National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research NCPOR and the Goa University GU have successfully synthesized gold nanoparticles GNPs using psychrotolerant Antarctic bacteria through a non-toxic, low-cost, and eco-friendly way. Through a s...

Haryana to start plasma therapy for treatment of COVID-19 patients: Health Minister Vij

Haryana will soon start convalescent plasma therapy for treatment of COVID-19 patients in all its medical colleges, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Monday. Haryana to start Plasma Therapy for treatment of Covid-19 patients in all its medic...

Bharat Forge reports Rs 68.6 cr net loss for Mar quarter

Auto components major Bharat Forge Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 68.59 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, on account of lower revenue and impairment of its investment in associate firm Tevva Motors Jersey Ltd...

Operation Greens scheme extended to 18 more fruits, vegetables: Centre

The Centre on Monday announced that farmers and processors can now get the benefit of 50 per cent subsidy on storage and transportation of 18 more fruits and vegetables from surplus production areas to major consumption centres under the ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020