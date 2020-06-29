Puducherry CM tests negative for COVID-19, advised to remain in isolation for at least a week

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and the staff at his residence on Monday tested negative for COVID-19. However, the Chief Minister has been advised seven days home quarantine, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said here.

The chief minister and staff at his residence had undergone the examination for COVID-19 on Sunday after one of the staff had tested positive a few days ago. Narayanasamy and all the 52 staff tested negative coronavirus, Kumar added.

He also said the Health department had examined 32 security personnel at the residence of the Chief Minister after the father of one of the gunmen posted at his residence tested positive on Sunday for the virus. Results of the tests were awaited, he added.

The Chief Minister along with his cabinet colleagues, Speaker V P Sivakolundhu and Legislators had undergone a COVID-19 test on April 23. They had all tested negative..