After heavy rains, Brahmaputra flows above danger level in Guwahati

The level of Brahmaputra river has gone above danger level in Guwahati following heavy rainfall in the state. Sadikul Haq from Central Water Commission said, "Water is flowing 20 cm above danger level and it is rising by 1 to 2 cm per hour."

Heavy rains have created havoc across several districts across the State. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority over 9 lakh people have been affected in 23 districts due to flood situation in the State.

The affected districts include Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Udalgiri, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara and Kamrup. (ANI)