Delhi: Man killed by neighbours after quarrel, 1 held

A 33-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his neighbours during a quarrel in west Delhi's Ranhola area, officials said on Monday. A case has been registered at Ranhola police station on the basis of the complaint filed by Jitender's brother Anil Singh (38), the officer said. Singh told police that one Rawat was among the attackers who had killed Jitender.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 16:23 IST
A 33-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his neighbours during a quarrel in west Delhi's Ranhola area, officials said on Monday. Jitender, a resident of Jai Vihar, had a fight with his neighbours on Saturday night and he was allegedly hit with iron rods, the officials said.

The victim was later admitted to hospital but he succumbed to injuries on Sunday, a senior police officer said. A case has been registered at Ranhola police station on the basis of the complaint filed by Jitender's brother Anil Singh (38), the officer said.

Singh told police that one Rawat was among the attackers who had killed Jitender. “We have registered a case and arrested Rawat. Further investigation is underway,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) A Koan said.

