UP: 'Mentally challenged' man kills his six-year-old sister by punching her several times

A 20-year-old mentally-challenged man was apprehended for killing his six-year-old sister by punching her several times after she "spilled his food" at their home in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said on Monday. The girl's body was found at a farmland outside their village in Sikandrabad area of the district on Sunday afternoon, they said.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 29-06-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 18:31 IST
A 20-year-old mentally-challenged man was apprehended for killing his six-year-old sister by punching her several times after she "spilled his food" at their home in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said on Monday. The girl's body was found at a farmland outside their village in Sikandrabad area of the district on Sunday afternoon, they said. According to officials, accused Gaurav Prajapati was upset with her sister for "spilling his food" at their home in Gendpur Shekhpur village. "Later, Gaurav went to a jungle area along with his younger brothers Saurabh (11) and Bittu (7.5) and his six-year-old sister to eat 'khajoor' (dates) on Sunday at around 11 am. "After some time, he asked his brothers to go back home. The brothers were reluctant but Gaurav intimidated them following which they left," Senior Superintendent of Police, Bulandshahr, Santosh Singh said.

"Around 2.30 pm, Gaurav, who is mentally challenged, started punching his sister on her face leaving her injured and eventually dead. The body was later found by locals at a farmland outside the village," Singh said. An FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) based on a complaint registered by the father of the accused, the SSP said.

Gaurav has been taken into police custody and further proceedings are underway, he added..

