Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mentally unwell man attempts suicide near C'garh CM's home

In his statement, he was claiming to be a writer and wanted to make a film," Chandra said. A government statement said relatives in Telinsatti village in Dhamtari had informed that Sinha, a labourer who is married and has two daughters, has been mentally unstable from the last 2 years.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 29-06-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 18:36 IST
Mentally unwell man attempts suicide near C'garh CM's home

A 27-year-old man attempted suicide in front of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's official residence here on Monday, officials said. Hardev Sinha, hailing from Dhamtari district, poured petrol and set himself on fire on the road in front of the CM's house which falls in Civil Lines police station limits, Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police Pankaj Chandra said.

"Security personnel present there doused the fire. Sinha has sustained 50 per cent burns and is admitted in Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital. He is reportedly mentally unstable. In his statement, he was claiming to be a writer and wanted to make a film," Chandra said.

A government statement said relatives in Telinsatti village in Dhamtari had informed that Sinha, a labourer who is married and has two daughters, has been mentally unstable from the last 2 years. The release said he owns two acres of land in the village, possesses a job card under the Employment Guarantee scheme, and had worked for 11 days last month under the scheme.

He had given an application to the village panchayat to make a "Youtube film", the release added. CM Baghel prayed for his speedy recovery while state BJP chief Vishnu Deo Sai said the incident was a result of the state government making false promises on employment.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

New York's Stonewall Inn gets $250,000 lifeline to avoid closure

By Darnell Christie June 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A 250,000 donation from a charitable foundation has provided a lifeline for New York Citys Stonewall Inn, the birthplace of the modern LGBT rights movement, after it warned it may hav...

English soccer scheme to increase diversity among coaches

English soccer launched a placement scheme on Monday to assist players from ethnic minority backgrounds moving into coaching to increase diversity in the dugout. The scheme will be open to Professional Footballers Association members from a...

GST evasion: Accused a Pak national, DGGI tells Indore court

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence told a court in Indore in Madhya Pradesh that a man involved in evasion of GST of over Rs 8 crore through illegal trade in pan masala was a Pakistan national who had managed to obtain documents li...

Would love to do an investigative limited show: Alia on digital prospects

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Monday said if an opportunity comes her way, she would like to foray into the digital medium with preferably an investigative limited show. Citing the example of Sushmita Sen-starrer series Aarya, the actor sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020