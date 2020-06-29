Mentally unwell man attempts suicide near C'garh CM's home

A 27-year-old man attempted suicide in front of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's official residence here on Monday, officials said. Hardev Sinha, hailing from Dhamtari district, poured petrol and set himself on fire on the road in front of the CM's house which falls in Civil Lines police station limits, Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police Pankaj Chandra said.

"Security personnel present there doused the fire. Sinha has sustained 50 per cent burns and is admitted in Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital. He is reportedly mentally unstable. In his statement, he was claiming to be a writer and wanted to make a film," Chandra said.

A government statement said relatives in Telinsatti village in Dhamtari had informed that Sinha, a labourer who is married and has two daughters, has been mentally unstable from the last 2 years. The release said he owns two acres of land in the village, possesses a job card under the Employment Guarantee scheme, and had worked for 11 days last month under the scheme.

He had given an application to the village panchayat to make a "Youtube film", the release added. CM Baghel prayed for his speedy recovery while state BJP chief Vishnu Deo Sai said the incident was a result of the state government making false promises on employment.