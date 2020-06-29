Left Menu
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-06-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 18:57 IST
Punjab CM for reopening of Kartarpur corridor

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said he is for the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor with adherence to the physical distancing norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. His statement came two days after Pakistan conveyed its readiness to India to reopen the Kartarpur corridor on the occasion of the death anniversary of Sher-e-Punjab or "Lion of Punjab" Maharaja Ranjit Singh who ruled the Sikh empire spread across the northwest Indian subcontinent in the early half of the 19th century. The corridor was temporarily suspended because of the COVID-19.

“I want the Kartarpur corridor to be open. There can be social distancing,” said Singh while replying to a question during a press conference here. He said if he is asked on this issue, he would suggest the reopening of the corridor.

“If they ask me, I will suggest that it can be opened with social distancing,” Singh added. He, however, said that the Indian government could not be ready for reopening the corridor in a short time.

In November last year, India and Pakistan had thrown open the corridor linking Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur in India and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

It is the final resting place of the Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, who had spent the last 18 years of his life in Kartarpur. Indian pilgrims of all faiths are allowed to undertake round the year visa-free travel to the historic gurdwara.

