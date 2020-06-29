Left Menu
Nagaland govt extends lockdown till July 15

Meanwhile, 19 people, including 18 Army personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, taking the state's tally to 434 on Monday, state Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. Of the total 434 COVID-19 cases, 266 are active while 168 have recovered.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 29-06-2020 19:15 IST
The Nagaland government on Monday extended the lockdown in the state till July 15 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, a government spokesperson said. The decision to extend the lockdown was taken during the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Planning and Coordination and Parliamentary Affairs minister Neiba Kronu, who is also the government spokesperson on COVID-19, said.

The state cabinet after thorough deliberation and recommendations of the respective district taskforce on COVID-19, decided to maintain status quo on the current lockdown measures, he said. The state government through different notifications earlier had relaxed agricultural activities, movement of essential commodities, opening of religious places, or public and plying of local taxis and also rickshaws.

Kronu said that the inter-state borders connecting Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh will continue to remain sealed and the number of police personnel on duty in the inter-state check gates will be increased. Meanwhile, 19 people, including 18 Army personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, taking the state's tally to 434 on Monday, state Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Of the total 434 COVID-19 cases, 266 are active while 168 have recovered. A total of 19 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported out of 322 suspected samples tested on Monday, he said. Eighteen are from Jakhama Army Camp Quarantine Centre under Kohima district and one from Peren district, the minister said, adding that four patients - three from Dimapur and one from Kohima - recovered on Monday. The districts with COVID-19 cases are Dimapur 183, Kohima 112, Peren 89, Mon 38, Tuensang 8, Zunheboto 3, and one in Phek district, a Health department release said.

The other four districts of the state - Mokokchung, Longleng, Kiphire and Wokha - have not reported any COVID-19 case till date..

