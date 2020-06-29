Left Menu
685 new COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh

A total of 685 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of active cases to 6,650 in the state, state Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

ANI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-06-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 20:06 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A total of 685 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of active cases to 6,650 in the state, state Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said. He said that the state has reported 22,828 COVID-19 cases including 6650 active cases, 15,506 discharged and 672 deaths.

"In the last 24 hours, 685 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state. There are 6,650 active cases, 15,506 patients have been discharged so far and 672 patients have succumbed to the infection," Prasad said. According to the union health ministry, India has reported 5,48,318 COVID-19 cases including 16,475 deaths, 3,21,723 cured and 2,10,120 active cases so far. (ANI)

