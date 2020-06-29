236 new cases of COVID-19 found in Ahmedabad; 9 more die

The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad rose to 20,716 on Monday with the addition of 236 new cases, while nine more patients succumbed to the infection, the Gujarat health department said. The COVID-19 death toll in the district, the worst hit by the virus in the state, increased to 1,432 with nine more fatalities, it said.

The district also reported recovery of 171 patients, taking the number of discharged people to 15,831, the department said. Areas under the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (the city) reported 222 new COVID-19 cases, while the remaining part of the district registered 14 infections.

The district accounted for 236 of the 626 coronavirus cases reported in the state on Monday.