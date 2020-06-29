These are the top stories at 9 pm: TOP STORIES: DEL56 DEF-NAVY-SURVEILLANCE India increases surveillance in Indian Ocean region to track Chinese activities New Delhi: The Navy has increased its surveillance missions and beefed up operational deployment in the Indian Ocean region in the wake of India's seven-week bitter border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, people familiar with the development said. FGN30: PAK-LDALL ATTACK Karachi: Four heavily armed militants, believed to be from a banned Baloch terror group, on Monday made a brazen attempt to take over the Pakistan Stock Exchange building here, killing four security guards and a police officer before being shot dead by security forces.

DEL74 BIZ-CHINA APP-BAN Govt bans 59 apps including TikTok, WeChat New Delhi: The government on Monday banned 59 mobile apps, including China's TikTok, SHAREiT and WeChat, terming them prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and national security. NATION: DEL50 SINOINDIA-FACEOFF-TALKS Eastern Ladakh standoff: India, China to hold third round of Lt Gen talks on Tuesday New Delhi: Indian and Chinese militaries will hold another round of Lt General-level talks on Tuesday in an attempt to de-escalate tension in eastern Ladakh and finalise modalities for disengagement of troops from the sensitive region, government sources said.

LDALL VIRUS States push for plasma therapy for critical COVID-19 patients, another big jump in new cases New Delhi: Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana are among the states making a big push for use of convalescent plasma therapy for treatment of critical coronavirus patients as new COVID-19 cases in the country on Monday rose by over 15,000 for the sixth consecutive day. DEL63 CONG-LDALL PROTESTS Fuel price hike: Cong leaders, workers protest with bullock and horse carts; accuse govt of 'extortion' New Delhi/Bengaluru/Mumbai: Riding bullock carts, horse carts and bicycles, Congress leaders and workers took to the streets on Monday in country-wide protests against the fuel price hike and accused the Centre of adding to the financial hardships of the people reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

DEL33 DEF-RAFALE First batch of six Rafale jets likely to arrive in India by July 27; to be based in Ambala New Delhi: India is likely to receive by July 27 the first batch of six Rafale fighter jets which are expected to significantly boost the combat capability of the Indian Air Force, people familiar with the development said. MDS11 TL-VIRUS-PATIENT-VIDEO COVID-19 patient in Telangana sends "selfie video" alleging negligence in treatment, dies; Authorities deny charge Hyderabad: A 34-year old COVID-19 positive patient sent a purported selfie-video from his hospital bed here to his father alleging negligence in treatment and died later, but authorities rejected the charge, saying he suffered a fatal heart attack.

DEL52 INDOBHUTAN-LD AGREEMENT Agreement for first Indo-Bhutan joint venture hydroelectric project signed New Delhi: A concession agreement for the first Indo-Bhutan joint venture hydroelectric project was signed on Monday, paving the way for the commencement of its construction and other related works. DEL65 MGNREGA-MIGRANT WORKERS Demand for MGNREGA work sees steep rise in 116 district with return of migrants New Delhi: Demand for work under the MGNREGA rose by more than 86 per cent in May this year compared to the same period in 2019 in 116 districts, which saw the highest number of migrants return during the COVID-19 lockdown, as per official data.

LEGAL: LGD19 GREEN-GANGA NGT raps NMCG over pollutants in Ganga, says no meaningful action New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal Monday rapped National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) over its failure to control pollutants entering river Ganga and other water bodies saying its report does not show any meaningful action. LGD18 DL-HC-LD NLU HC stays 50 pc reservation for Delhi students in NLUD, says varsity’s decision taken in haste New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday stayed the National Law University, Delhi (NLUD) decision to reserve 50 per cent seats for candidates from the national capital, saying the decision was taken by the varsity in haste without acting in accordance with the NLU Act.

BUSINESS: DCM44 BIZ-VIRUS-RBI-RECAST COVID-19 impact: RBI may opt for loan recast for select sectors New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India has begun spadework for a one-time loan restructuring scheme for some sectors severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to sources. DCM75 BIZ-LD AUTO-COMPONENTS-CHINA-IMPORTS Auto industry bodies fear delay in imports clearance may impact vehicle production New Delhi: Automobile industry bodies SIAM and ACMA on Monday expressed concern over import consignments from China being subjected to manual inspection, saying that inordinate delays in clearance at ports could lead to disruption in vehicle manufacturing across the country.

FOREIGN: FGN39: VIRUS-BANGLA-SECY-LD DEATH Dhaka: Bangladesh defence secretary Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury died of coronavirus-related complications on Monday at a military hospital here. FGN35: BANGLA-2NDLD FERRY Dhaka: At least 32 people were drowned and many were missing on Monday when a ferry carrying over 100 passengers capsized in Buriganga river after it was hit by a bigger vessel in the Bangladeshi capital here, officials said..