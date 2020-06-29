Left Menu
CBI arrests fake currency smuggler deported from Thailand

The CBI has arrested an alleged fake currency smuggler, who was deported from Thailand, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, officials said on Monday. Nearly eight years later, the CBI received information about Dua being deported from Thailand to India where he was taken into custody by the probe agency, they said.

CBI arrests fake currency smuggler deported from Thailand
The CBI has arrested an alleged fake currency smuggler, who was deported from Thailand, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, officials said on Monday. Kuldeep Singh Dua, a resident of Nawanshahr in Punjab, was wanted in a case pertaining to seizure of fake currency having face value of little over Rs 6 lakh on September 11/12, 2012 from a passenger, Kulwant Rai, at the airport by officials of Customs Preventive, they said. During the investigation, Rai told officers that Dua had handed him the consignment of fake currency to be smuggled into India, they said. The agency had filed a charge sheet against Rai, but Dua remained absconding. The CBI had also issued a look out circular against him, officials said. Nearly eight years later, the CBI received information about Dua being deported from Thailand to India where he was taken into custody by the probe agency, they said. He was produced before the CBI court and sent to judicial custody, they added.

