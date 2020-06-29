Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana govt to continue extensive testing, containment measures: Minister

Special centres for swab collection had already been set up in the city for the purpose, he told reporters here. The state government, which has been accused by opposition parties of conducting low testing, had earlier this month said it would examine around 50,000 samples in the city and neighbouring areas, where the case load has remained high, as part of measures to check the virus spread.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-06-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 21:36 IST
Telangana govt to continue extensive testing, containment measures: Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana government would continue extensive COVID-19 testing and implement measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, state Health Minister E Rajender said on Monday. Special centres for swab collection had already been set up in the city for the purpose, he told reporters here.

The state government, which has been accused by opposition parties of conducting low testing, had earlier this month said it would examine around 50,000 samples in the city and neighbouring areas, where the case load has remained high, as part of measures to check the virus spread. As on Sunday, a total of 82,458 samples had been tested in the state where the total COVID-19 cases and deaths stood at 14,419 and 247 respectively.

We have set up special centres for swab collection in Hyderabad. Since there was a heavy load of samples, we took a two-day break and cleared it. From tomorrow onwards, we will collect swab extensively and test and continue the process of providing treatment as per Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's directives, he told reporters here. He also said the death rate in the state was 1.7 per cent as against three per cent at the national level.

The state government would announce containment zones in the city areas where positive cases were rising and restrict movement of people, he said. Rao has spoken about re-imposing lockdown, if need be, in Hyderabad to check the virus spread and would convene a state cabinet meeting in another four-five days to discuss the situation, he said.

Asserting that there was no shortage of beds to treat COVID-19 cases, the Minister said arrangements were being made to provide oxygen facility to 10,000 out of the 17,081 beds identified by authorities. The private labs, where shortcomings have been found in testing, have been asked to rectify, he added.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon deforestation is linked to lower corn yields in Brazil, study says

Deforestation of the Brazilian Amazon and neighboring savannah may be hurting regional corn yields, according to a new study released on Monday.Roughly one-fifth of Brazils Amazon has been cleared in the last 50 years, as the country went f...

EXCLUSIVE-Germany missed chances to put Wirecard on watchlist - source

German regulators twice looked into tightening the supervision of collapsed payments firm Wirecard and discussed it with the German and European central banks but no action was taken, a person with direct knowledge of the talks told Reuters...

AP reports 783 fresh cases, 11 deaths; Tally mounts to 13,891

The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh spiraled to 13,891 on Monday as 783 fresh cases were added while 11 more deaths took the toll to 180. According to the latest bulletin, as many as 81 people from other states and six from abroad were amo...

Delhi's COVID tally crosses 85,000 with 2,084 fresh cases; death toll now 2,680

Delhi recorded 2,084 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday taking the infection tally in the city to over 85,000, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,680, authorities said. The number of containment zones in the city also jumped ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020