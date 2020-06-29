Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy rain in Pune causes water-logging

At least seven trees got uprooted in various parts of the city due to rains and wind, a Fire Brigade official said. However, no major damage was caused, he said. Pune city recorded 14 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, a Met official said. He said the city may witness moderate rains with lightning on Tuesday..

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-06-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 22:19 IST
Heavy rain in Pune causes water-logging

Heavy showers lashed Pune in Maharashtra on Monday, causing water-logging in some areas. At least seven trees got uprooted in various parts of the city due to rains and wind, a Fire Brigade official said.

However, no major damage was caused, he said. Pune city recorded 14 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, a Met official said.

He said the city may witness moderate rains with lightning on Tuesday..

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

'Wear a mask!' Republicans break with Trump as COVID-19 surges

In a rare split with mask-averse President Donald Trump, fellow Republican leaders are making a public push for face coverings as COVID-19 cases surge in some Republican-leaning states. The top Republican in the House of Representatives, Ke...

Rob Kardashian announces his return at sister Khloe's birthday party

Former reality TV star Rob Kardashian made his grand return to the public eye at sister Khloe Kardashians 36th birthday party on Saturday local time. According to Page Six, the 33-year-old star looked slimmer in rare photos posted the follo...

Merkel, Macron hope for EU summit deal on budget, recovery fund

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday held out hope that European Union member states will overcome their differences on a multi-year budget of more than 1 trillion euros 1.12 trillion as well as a recovery fund at a summit of leader ne...

Grizzlies' Morant apologizes after anti-police post

Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard Ja Morant apologized on Twitter on Monday for reposting an anti-police image on social media. On Sunday, Morant, who wears No. 12, displayed an image that had the word F--- and 12 on the back of his jersey. F-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020