Heavy rain in Pune causes water-logging
At least seven trees got uprooted in various parts of the city due to rains and wind, a Fire Brigade official said. However, no major damage was caused, he said. Pune city recorded 14 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, a Met official said. He said the city may witness moderate rains with lightning on Tuesday.
