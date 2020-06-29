Hry DGP says appropriate action to be taken against SFJ's Pannu for 'instigating people'

Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava on Monday said the state police will take appropriate action against banned outfit Sikhs for Justice's Gurpatwant Singh Pannu for making automated phone calls and instigating people. Haryana Police will take appropriate action against him under relevant provisions of the law, the Director General of Police (DGP) said in a statement here.

As per initial investigations, he said, "It appeared that US-based Pannu had made automated telephonic calls to people of the state claiming Haryana people they have always stood against the interest of Punjab and Sikhs." "This person intentionally tries to spread mischievous and unsubstantiated information, disturb the peace and brotherhood among the people of both the states. Any attempt by him to disturb the peace would not be tolerated," Yadava said. The DGP also warned that anyone indulging in such kind of acts would be penalised and dealt with strictly under the relevant provisions of the law. Punjab Police had recently booked Pannu on various charges, including sedition and unlawful activities, for instigating youth of the state in favour of 'Referendum 2020' and provoking the secession of Punjab from India. PTI SUN VSD KJ