Noida: 53 new COVID-19 cases, 211 discharged; recovery rate rises to 64.76 pc

Fifty-three people, including a deputy collector, tested positive for COVID-19 in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar but 211 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals on Monday, raising the recovery rate to 64.76 per cent, official data showed. However, the overall COVID-19 cases in the district adjoining Delhi rose to 2,208, the highest for any district in Uttar Pradesh, according to the health department data.

With the fresh recoveries, the number of people discharged from hospitals reached 1,430, and active cases came down to 756 but it was still the highest in the state. The recovery rate improved to 64.76 per cent from 56.67 per cent on Sunday.

The district has recorded 22 deaths due to COVID-19, which has claimed 672 lives in the state and 16,475 across the country, according to official data. The district administration said on Monday night that Deputy Collector (Jewar) Gunja Singh has tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain in isolation for treatment.

Her office has been sanitised and staffers were being tested, it said. Apart from Gautam Buddh Nagar, the districts that have reported a high number of COVID-19 cases were: Ghaziabad (745), Lucknow (412), Kanpur Nagar (348), Meerut (273), Hapur (244), Varanasi (191), Aligarh (187) and Bulandshahr (170).

Between Sunday and Monday, 685 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, while 698 patients got discharged and 12 deaths were recorded, the data showed. As of Monday, there were 6,650 active COVID-19 cases in UP while 15,506 patients have got discharged and 672 deaths have been recorded.