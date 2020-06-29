ITBP constable who had shot himself dead was COVID-19 positive:test report

The COVID-19 report of a 31-year-old ITBP constable, who had allegedly shot himself dead inside Karol Bagh police station last week, has come positive, officials said on Monday. "The post-mortem (of the deceased) was conducted on Saturday. He was also tested for COVID-19 and the report has come positive," a senior police officer said. Officials said on Friday, the constable - Sandeep Kumar - had shot himself with his service weapon at the Karol Bagh police station in central Delhi where he, along with other personnel, had come for arrangement of duty.

After his duty was over, Kumar was waiting for his bus at the Karol Bagh police station. Meanwhile, he shot himself with his INSAS rifle. Kumar hailed from Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh. He had joined as constable in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on February 12, 2009.