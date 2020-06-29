Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unlock 2 guidelines released, lockdown in containment zones extended till July 31

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines for Unlock 2 to open up more activities in areas outside the containment zones.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 22:36 IST
Unlock 2 guidelines released, lockdown in containment zones extended till July 31
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines for Unlock 2 to open up more activities in areas outside the containment zones. According to the new guidelines which will come into effect from July 1, 2020, the process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further.

After extensive consultation with States and Union Territories, it has been decided that schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till July 31, 2020, MHA said. International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission. Further opening-up will take place in a calibrated manner.

Activities such as Metro Rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed. Similarly, social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious functions or other large congregations etc shall not be permitted. Dates for the opening of these activities will be decided separately, based on the assessment of the situation, MHA said.

Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till July 31, 2020. Containment zones are required to be carefully demarcated by the State/UT Governments with a view to containing the COVID-19 spread, after taking into consideration the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MOHFW).

The new guidelines, issued today, are based on feedback received from States and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments. "Domestic flights and passenger trains have already been allowed in a limited manner. Their operations will be further expanded in a calibrated manner. Night curfew timings are being further relaxed and curfew shall be in force from 10 pm to 5 am. Further, relaxations in night curfew have been given for the seamless operation of industrial units in multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on National and State Highways, loading and unloading of cargo and movement of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes," MHA said.

"Shops depending upon their area can have more than five persons at a time. However, they have to maintain adequate physical distance. Training institutions of the Central and State Governments will be allowed to function with effect from July 15, 2020. SOP in this regard will be issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India," MHA said. MHA has said that within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained and only essential activities allowed.

"These Containment Zones will be notified on the websites of the respective District Collectors and by the States/UTs and information will also be shared with MOHFW. Activities in the Containment Zones shall be monitored strictly by the State/UT authorities, and the guidelines relating to containment measure in these zones shall be strictly implemented. MOHFW will monitor the proper delineation of Containment Zones and implementation of the containment measures," MHA said while giving powers to the state to decide on activities outside containment zones. However, there shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements.

Night Curfew shall continue to remain in force, between 10 pm and 5 am, except for essential activities and other relaxation given in Unlock 2. National Directives for COVID-19 management shall continue to be followed throughout the country, with a view to ensuring social distancing. Shops will need to maintain adequate physical distancing among customers.

"MHA will monitor the effective implementation of National Directives," the Home Ministry said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Landslides sweep away portions of Mangan-Chungthang road in Sikkim

The border with China in the Sikkim sector has been cut off from the rest of the country after road formations at two different places on the Mangan-Chungthang road in North Sikkim was washed away in landslides following very heavy rain in ...

'Wear a mask!' Republicans break with Trump as COVID-19 surges

In a rare split with mask-averse President Donald Trump, fellow Republican leaders are making a public push for face coverings as COVID-19 cases surge in some Republican-leaning states. The top Republican in the House of Representatives, Ke...

Rob Kardashian announces his return at sister Khloe's birthday party

Former reality TV star Rob Kardashian made his grand return to the public eye at sister Khloe Kardashians 36th birthday party on Saturday local time. According to Page Six, the 33-year-old star looked slimmer in rare photos posted the follo...

Merkel, Macron hope for EU summit deal on budget, recovery fund

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday held out hope that European Union member states will overcome their differences on a multi-year budget of more than 1 trillion euros 1.12 trillion as well as a recovery fund at a summit of leader ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020