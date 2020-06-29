Set up COVID helpdesks at all govt departments: UP CM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered for an expeditious establishment of COVID helpdesks at all state departments and organisations, including police stations, an official said on Monday.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-06-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 22:48 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered for an expeditious establishment of COVID helpdesks at all state departments and organizations, including police stations, an official said on Monday. Till now, COVID helpdesks have been established at 3,441 primary health centres and 853 community health centres.
"Chief Minister Adityanath has directed that COVID helpdesks should be set up at all departments and organizations at a fast pace," said Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi. The COVID helpdesks have to be set up at the private hospitals too he said, adding they have to be set up compulsorily at all hospitals, where OPD is functional.
"COVID helpdesk should also be set up at all police stations, block offices, tehsils, district headquarters," he said.
