Man killed over construction of compound wall; two held

A 32-year-old man has been allegedly killed by two persons over the construction of a compound wall outside his house in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday. Police have arrested Manjukumar Chavhan and Sawankumar Rajput, both residents of Mandvi village, in connection with the incident, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Shetkumar Rajput. The accused duo allegedly attacked Shetkumar with a sharp weapon during an argument, he said.