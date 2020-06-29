Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tendu leaf collectors to get paid in cash in Naxal-hit areas

In a letter to the chief minister, Lakhma said public representatives from Naxal-hit Sukma, Dantewada and Bijapur districts have demanded release of payments of collectors of tendu leaves in cash to avoid inconvenience to them, he said. There is a provision for direct payment in bank accounts against collection of tendu leaves However, several people in these areas do not have Aadhaar, PAN card or bank accounts which causes unnecessary trouble to them.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 29-06-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 23:29 IST
Tendu leaf collectors to get paid in cash in Naxal-hit areas

The Chhattisgarh government on Monday decided to make cash payments to people engaged in collecting tendu leaves in Naxal-hit Sukma, Dantewada and Bijapur forest divisions in the Bastar region, officials here said. On Monday, thousands of tribals staged a protest in Bijapur town demanding cash payments against collection of tendu leaves, which are used to wrap bidis.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel gave permission to make cash payments to tendu leaf collectors in the three forest divisions after Commerce and Industry Minister Kawasi Lakhma made a request in this regard, a government spokesperson said. In a letter to the chief minister, Lakhma said public representatives from Naxal-hit Sukma, Dantewada and Bijapur districts have demanded release of payments of collectors of tendu leaves in cash to avoid inconvenience to them, he said.

There is a provision for direct payment in bank accounts against collection of tendu leaves However, several people in these areas do not have Aadhaar, PAN card or bank accounts which causes unnecessary trouble to them. "These are sensitive areas where distance between banks and interior villages in some cases is about 70 to 80 km, the official said, quoting from the letter.

Considering the request, the chief minister has cancelled the order of making payments through bank accounts in these areas and allowed to provide cash, the officials said. Notably, around 2,000 villagers from the Gangaloor area of Bijapur district reached Bijapur town on foot on Monday in support of their demand for cash payment against collection of tendu leaves, a major source of livelihood for local residents.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: CanSino's COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Popular 'jatra' actor Tridib Ghosh dies at 68

A popular actor of Bengali folk theatre jatra, Tridib Ghosh, died of cardiac arrest at his residence here on Monday, his family said. He was 68. Ghosh is survived by his four brothers and three sisters. Having started his career in 19...

Kosovo president rejects war crimes accusations, will not quit for now

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci on Monday rejected an indictment for war crimes and crimes against humanity, and said he would not resign unless a judge confirmed that he would be put on trial. Last week, a special prosecutors office dealing ...

Terrorists attack Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi; 8 killed, hostage situation foiled

Four heavily armed militants, believed to be from a banned Baloch terror group, on Monday made a brazen attempt to take over the Pakistan Stock Exchange building here, killing three security guards and a police officer before being shot dea...

Terrorists attack Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi; 8 killed, hostage situation foiled

Four heavily armed militants, believed to be from a banned Baloch terror group, on Monday made a brazen attempt to take over the Pakistan Stock Exchange building here, killing three security guards and a police officer before being shot dea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020