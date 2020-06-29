Ransomware attacks NHAI email server, no data loss reported

By Joymala Bagchi The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) witnessed a 'ransomware attack' on its e-mail server on Sunday.

"A ransomware attack on the NHAI email server took place yesterday night. The attack was foiled by the security system and e-mail servers were shut down from a safety point of view," an official source from NHAI told ANI. "The system is restored now. No data loss took place. NHAI Data lake and other systems remained unaffected from this attack," the source added.

Ransomware is the latest online security threat being faced globally. It is a type of malware from cryptovirology that threatens to publish the victim's data or perpetually block access to it unless a ransom is paid. On June 12, NHAI becomes the first of its kind in the construction sector to go fully digital.

Through the launch of cloud-based and artificial intelligence-powered big data analytics platform--Data Lake and Project Management Software, the entire project management workflow of NHAI has been transformed from manual to online portal based. (ANI)