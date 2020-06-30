Left Menu
Terrorists who killed CRPF jawan, child eliminated: J-K DGP

Two terrorists who killed a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan and a five-year-old boy three days back at Bijbehara have been eliminated, said Dilbag Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) on Tuesday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-06-2020 09:02 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 09:02 IST
Dilbag Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

"In an encounter at Waghama Bijbehara, two terrorists who killed a CRPF jawan and a 5-year-old boy three days back at Bijbehara, have been eliminated," Singh said. On June 26, CRPF jawan Shymal Kumar Dey and a child had lost their lives in a terrorists attack on a CRPF party in Anantnag. (ANI)

