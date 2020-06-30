Terrorists who killed CRPF jawan, child eliminated: J-K DGP

Two terrorists who killed a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan and a five-year-old boy three days back at Bijbehara have been eliminated, said Dilbag Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) on Tuesday. Singh said that terrorists were killed in an encounter at Anantnag's Waghama Bijbehara area in the Union Territory.

"In an encounter at Waghama Bijbehara, two terrorists who killed a CRPF jawan and a 5-year-old boy three days back at Bijbehara, have been eliminated," Singh said. On June 26, CRPF jawan Shymal Kumar Dey and a child had lost their lives in a terrorists attack on a CRPF party in Anantnag. (ANI)