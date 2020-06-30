Man kills 17-year-old daughter over affair in UP: Police

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly killed by his father in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district over an affair she was having after her marriage, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Subhash, allegedly slit his daughter's throat as she was unwilling to record statement against her lover, Chhotkau, in a case filed by him on June 20, Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said.

The accused father was arrested on Monday, he said. The girl was married off some days ago but she was living with her father, the SP said, adding she had an affair with Chhotkau, whose uncle Ibrahim is a village head.

The SP said a probe has been ordered into the child marriage. Chhotkau was sent to jail on June 23 after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint lodged by Subhash.

The SP said Subhash also registered an FIR against Ibrahim and others for allegedly murdering his daughter. He said Subhash was allegedly upset with her daughter as she "brought a bad name to" his family due to the affair..