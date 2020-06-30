Left Menu
Sikh gurdwaras in Nanded no longer part of containment zones

Two prominent Sikh shrines in Maharashtra's Nanded are no longer under containment zones, as no fresh COVID-19 case was reported from the area in the last 20 days, a district official said on Tuesday.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 30-06-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 15:47 IST
Two prominent Sikh shrines in Maharashtra's Nanded are no longer under containment zones, as no fresh COVID-19 case was reported from the area in the last 20 days, a district official said on Tuesday. However, gates of Gurdwara Langar Sahib and Gurdwara Hazur Sahib will remain closed for devotees till further orders from the government, a gurdwara official told PTI.

The Hazur Sahib gurdwara was sealed on May 1 when Punjab reported that 91 more people who returned from the shrine had tested positive for coronavirus. At least 197 pilgrims out of the 3,500 brought back from the gurdwara, among the holiest sites in Sikhism, had contracted the infection, authorities had said in Punjab.

"Gurdwara Hazur Sahib, also known as Takht Hazuri Sahib Sachkhand, and Gurdwara Langar Sahib are not under containment zones anymore. We have not found a patient in this area for more than 20 days," Nanded collector Vipin Itankar said. He said the gurdwara management had extended its fullest cooperation with the district administration.

When contacted, Gurvinder Singh Wadhwa, superintendent, Gurdwara Hazur Sahib, said the collector had visited the outer area of the shrine two days back and informed that the gurdwara is no longer under a containment zone. He, however, said the gurdwara will not open until further instructions from the state government.

"About 25-30 people are currently staying inside both the gurdwaras who have been looking after the premises. Langar is operational for these people only," he said..

