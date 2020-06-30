Maha 'agriculture week' to begin on July 1
Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse will on Wednesday launch a week-long programme that aims at updating farmers about modern technology being used in the agriculture sector to boost crop production. Bhuse will visit farms in Saapte and Kone villages in Nashik district's Trimbakeshwar to launch 'Krishi Sanjeevani Saptah', commemorating the birth anniversary of late chief minister Vasantrao Naik, as per an official statement.
July 1 is celebrated as 'Krishi Din' (agriculture day) in Maharashtra. The week-long programme emphasises on increasing quality and productivity of crops and income of farmers, it said.
Bhuse has instructed agriculture department officers, staffers and scientists to reach out to farmers and share with them latest technology developed by agriculture universities and central research institutes, the statement said. During the week, farmers who have done excellent work in the agriculture sector will also be honoured, it said.
