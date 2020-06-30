Left Menu
Development News Edition

Newsletter 'MATSYA SAMPADA' would serve as vital medium to expand information

Releasing the Operational Guidelines of the Pradhan Mantri MatsyaSampada Yojana, Shri Giriraj Singh termed the launch of PMMSY as the most important moment in the journey of fisheries and aquaculture development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 17:48 IST
Newsletter 'MATSYA SAMPADA' would serve as vital medium to expand information
The Newsletter “MATSYA SAMPADA” is likely to serve as an effective tool and platform in disseminating the intent and initiatives of PMMSY for crystallizing public opinion in the collective effort towards reaching the envisaged goals. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Giriraj Singh today launched the first edition of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Newsletter "MATSYA SAMPADA" published by the Department of Fisheries, Ministry for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India and the Operational Guidelines of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. Dr Rajeev Ranjan, Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Government of India and senior officers of the Department of Fisheries were present.

The Newsletter "MATSYA SAMPADA" is an outcome of the endeavours of the Department of Fisheries to reach out to the stakeholders especially fishers and fish farmers through various means of communication, and to inform and educate them about the latest developments in the fisheries and aquaculture sector. It would be published on a quarterly basis starting from the first quarter of the year 2020-21.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Giriraj Singh, Hon'ble Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying opined that the launch of this Newsletter is timely and much needed to communicate the governmental initiatives in fisheries sector including the good works being done both by the government as well as the private sector. The Newsletter would serve as an important medium for disseminating information among the stakeholders especially fishers, fish farmers, youth and entrepreneurs across the country, assist them and facilitate in ease of doing business. He expressed confidence that the newsletter will prove to be a wonderful platform for communication.

Releasing the Operational Guidelines of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, Shri Giriraj Singh termed the launch of PMMSY as the most important moment in the journey of fisheries and aquaculture development. He expressed optimism that the PMMSY with diverse interventions along the fisheries value chain would revolutionize the fisheries and aquaculture sector and steer it to the next level. While appreciating the efforts of the Department of Fisheries in fast tacking and rolling out the Operational Guidelines of PMMSY in a short span of time, the Union Minister expressed hope that the Operational Guidelines would help the States/UTs in speedy implementation of the scheme.

The Government of India in May 2020 launched a new Flagship Scheme i.e. the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) for the sustainable and responsible development of the fisheries sector at an investment of Rs. 20050 crore. The PMMSY with an array of 100 diverse activities is by far the largest ever investment in the fisheries sector. Achieving the ambitious targets under PMMSY of an additional 70 lakh tons fish production, rupees one lakh crores fisheries exports, generation of 55 lakh employment over next five years, etc. require multipronged strategies along with collaborative and concerted efforts between the government and the stakeholders.

The Newsletter "MATSYA SAMPADA" is likely to serve as an effective tool and platform in disseminating the intent and initiatives of PMMSY for crystallizing public opinion in the collective effort towards reaching the envisaged goals. It would also enable to showcase the best practices in fisheries and aquaculture undertaken by the fishers, fish farmers and entrepreneurs including the latest developments and success stories.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan International Airlines says EU agency suspends its European authorisation

The European Union Air Safety Agency EASA has suspended the authorisation for Pakistans national airline to operate in Europe for six months, the airlines spokesman said on Tuesday.The move follows the grounding of 262 Pakistani pilots whos...

Presidency dismisses Daily Maverick's report on Ministerial visit to Botswana

The Presidency has dismissed a report by online news service, Daily Maverick, which reported that a planned Ministerial visit to Botswana was linked to developments between the neighbouring country and South African businesswoman Bridgette ...

US STOCKS-Virus fears keep S&P 500, Dow subdued after strong quarterly rebound

The SP 500 and Dow Jones indexes were muted at the open on Tuesday as coronavirus-related worries and simmering U.S.-China tensions weighed on sentiment at the end of what is expected to be the SP 500s best quarter since 1998. The benchmark...

ONGC reports first ever quarterly loss on impairment loss

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC on Tuesday reported its first-ever quarterly loss after it took an impairment on slumping prices and hoped the government will free gas prices to end the era of unremunerative rates. Indias top oil ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020