Newsletter 'MATSYA SAMPADA' would serve as vital medium to expand information

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Giriraj Singh today launched the first edition of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Newsletter "MATSYA SAMPADA" published by the Department of Fisheries, Ministry for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India and the Operational Guidelines of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. Dr Rajeev Ranjan, Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Government of India and senior officers of the Department of Fisheries were present.

The Newsletter "MATSYA SAMPADA" is an outcome of the endeavours of the Department of Fisheries to reach out to the stakeholders especially fishers and fish farmers through various means of communication, and to inform and educate them about the latest developments in the fisheries and aquaculture sector. It would be published on a quarterly basis starting from the first quarter of the year 2020-21.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Giriraj Singh, Hon'ble Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying opined that the launch of this Newsletter is timely and much needed to communicate the governmental initiatives in fisheries sector including the good works being done both by the government as well as the private sector. The Newsletter would serve as an important medium for disseminating information among the stakeholders especially fishers, fish farmers, youth and entrepreneurs across the country, assist them and facilitate in ease of doing business. He expressed confidence that the newsletter will prove to be a wonderful platform for communication.

Releasing the Operational Guidelines of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, Shri Giriraj Singh termed the launch of PMMSY as the most important moment in the journey of fisheries and aquaculture development. He expressed optimism that the PMMSY with diverse interventions along the fisheries value chain would revolutionize the fisheries and aquaculture sector and steer it to the next level. While appreciating the efforts of the Department of Fisheries in fast tacking and rolling out the Operational Guidelines of PMMSY in a short span of time, the Union Minister expressed hope that the Operational Guidelines would help the States/UTs in speedy implementation of the scheme.

The Government of India in May 2020 launched a new Flagship Scheme i.e. the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) for the sustainable and responsible development of the fisheries sector at an investment of Rs. 20050 crore. The PMMSY with an array of 100 diverse activities is by far the largest ever investment in the fisheries sector. Achieving the ambitious targets under PMMSY of an additional 70 lakh tons fish production, rupees one lakh crores fisheries exports, generation of 55 lakh employment over next five years, etc. require multipronged strategies along with collaborative and concerted efforts between the government and the stakeholders.

The Newsletter "MATSYA SAMPADA" is likely to serve as an effective tool and platform in disseminating the intent and initiatives of PMMSY for crystallizing public opinion in the collective effort towards reaching the envisaged goals. It would also enable to showcase the best practices in fisheries and aquaculture undertaken by the fishers, fish farmers and entrepreneurs including the latest developments and success stories.

(With Inputs from PIB)