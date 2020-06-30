Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: Taj hotels' security increased after threat calls

Police on Tuesday tightened the security around Mumbai's Taj hotel and Taj Lands End hotel after threat calls from a person claiming to be a member of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit, an official said. The caller, who threatened to attack the hotels, claimed he was calling from Karachi in Pakistan and was a member of the outfit, the police official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 18:24 IST
Mumbai: Taj hotels' security increased after threat calls

Police on Tuesday tightened the security around Mumbai's Taj hotel and Taj Lands End hotel after threat calls from a person claiming to be a member of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit, an official said. The iconic Taj hotel in Colaba was among the targets of Pakistani terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

There were threat calls to Taj hotel and Taj Lands End in Bandra, the official said. The caller, who threatened to attack the hotels, claimed he was calling from Karachi in Pakistan and was a member of the outfit, the police official said. "We are trying to ascertain from where were these calls made," he told PTI.

Immediately after receiving the calls, the hotel management informed police, following which security of the hotels was stepped up, the official said. Adequate police deployment has been made in the area around the hotels and entry and exit restricted on the roads leading to the hotel, he said.

The official said Mumbai police are on high alert after Monday's Karachi exchange terror attack and as part of the enhanced anti-terror measures, security outside the hotels and other vital installations has been increased. "Police are on alert and an adequate number of police personnel, including Quick Response Teams, have been deployed in the (Taj hotels) area," the official said.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Maximum temperatures hover close to normal in Haryana, Punjab

The maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab hovered close to normal on Tuesday. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal limits, according to the Met...

BSNL directs ex-employee-activist Fathima to vacate quarters

BSNL has served a notice asking controversial activist and its dismissed employee Rehana Fathima to vacate from its residential quarters here, citing the recent police raid on her house and registration of a POCSO case over a video posted b...

GOP lawmakers urge action after Russia-Afghanistan briefing

Eight Republican lawmakers attended a White House briefing about explosive allegations that Russia secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan - intelligence the White House insisted the ...

EU summons Venezuela envoy in response to expulsion order

The European Unions top diplomat said Tuesday that the bloc will summon Venezuelas ambassador in response to the South American countrys decision to expel the EU envoy in Caracas, insisting all options are on the table. Venezuelan Presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020