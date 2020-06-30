Mumbai: Taj hotels' security increased after threat calls

Police on Tuesday tightened the security around Mumbai's Taj hotel and Taj Lands End hotel after threat calls from a person claiming to be a member of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit, an official said. The iconic Taj hotel in Colaba was among the targets of Pakistani terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

There were threat calls to Taj hotel and Taj Lands End in Bandra, the official said. The caller, who threatened to attack the hotels, claimed he was calling from Karachi in Pakistan and was a member of the outfit, the police official said. "We are trying to ascertain from where were these calls made," he told PTI.

Immediately after receiving the calls, the hotel management informed police, following which security of the hotels was stepped up, the official said. Adequate police deployment has been made in the area around the hotels and entry and exit restricted on the roads leading to the hotel, he said.

The official said Mumbai police are on high alert after Monday's Karachi exchange terror attack and as part of the enhanced anti-terror measures, security outside the hotels and other vital installations has been increased. "Police are on alert and an adequate number of police personnel, including Quick Response Teams, have been deployed in the (Taj hotels) area," the official said.