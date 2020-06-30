Two cops on patrol duty murdered in Haryana's Sonipat

Two policemen on patrol duty were found murdered in Haryana's Sonipat district on Tuesday, police said. DGP Manoj Yadava said eight police teams have been formed to solve the case.

The bodies of the two policemen were found on the Gohana-Jind road near Butana in the district, police said. Special Police Officer (SPO) Kaptan Singh and Constable Ravinder were killed by unknown people early in the morning, police said, adding that they were on patrol duty.

The police team, which reached the spot after receiving information, found the bodies lying in a pool of blood with multiple injuries, they said. Some soda and water bottles were recovered from near the crime scene, a police official in Sonipat said.

He said it is possible that the policemen were attacked when they came across some people who were roaming during curfew hours and questioned them. A night curfew is in force for the past several weeks in Haryana as part of the COVID-19 lockdown.

DGP Yadava, who was responding to queries of mediapersons at the Haryana Police Academy in Karnal’s Madhuban, said, “Eight police teams have been constituted to solve the case and assailants will be nabbed soon.” “Some anti-social elements committed the crime. As per investigations so far, which I reviewed with the Sonipat and the Rohtak Range ADGP, we are seeing whether any criminal conspiracy is involved in this, whether any gang could be behind this. However, as investigations are underway, I would not like to say anything beyond this except that the case is being investigated from all angles.” “I am quite hopeful that our police will solve this case of blind murder very soon,” he said. Asked if the deceased cops had sustained any bullet injury, the DGP said, “Going by the nature of injuries, it appears that these have been inflicted by a knife but we are not ruling out bullet injuries too and for this, we will have to wait for the post-mortem report.” "But one thing is sure that discharging their duties, they had challenged the accused," he said.

The DGP assured stringent action against those behind the killing of the policemen. Replying to a question, Yadava said police will accord the status of a martyr to them as they sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Terming the incident unfortunate, the DGP said the entire police force is working tirelessly to serve humanity in the COVID-19 situation. He also described it as a major loss to the state police force and added that they will provide all kind of facilities under its welfare schemes to the next of kin of the deceased.