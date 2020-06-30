Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two cops on patrol duty murdered in Haryana's Sonipat

A night curfew is in force for the past several weeks in Haryana as part of the COVID-19 lockdown. DGP Yadava, who was responding to queries of mediapersons at the Haryana Police Academy in Karnal’s Madhuban, said, “Eight police teams have been constituted to solve the case and assailants will be nabbed soon.” “Some anti-social elements committed the crime.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-06-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 18:27 IST
Two cops on patrol duty murdered in Haryana's Sonipat

Two policemen on patrol duty were found murdered in Haryana's Sonipat district on Tuesday, police said. DGP Manoj Yadava said eight police teams have been formed to solve the case.

The bodies of the two policemen were found on the Gohana-Jind road near Butana in the district, police said. Special Police Officer (SPO) Kaptan Singh and Constable Ravinder were killed by unknown people early in the morning, police said, adding that they were on patrol duty.

The police team, which reached the spot after receiving information, found the bodies lying in a pool of blood with multiple injuries, they said. Some soda and water bottles were recovered from near the crime scene, a police official in Sonipat said.

He said it is possible that the policemen were attacked when they came across some people who were roaming during curfew hours and questioned them. A night curfew is in force for the past several weeks in Haryana as part of the COVID-19 lockdown.

DGP Yadava, who was responding to queries of mediapersons at the Haryana Police Academy in Karnal’s Madhuban, said, “Eight police teams have been constituted to solve the case and assailants will be nabbed soon.” “Some anti-social elements committed the crime. As per investigations so far, which I reviewed with the Sonipat and the Rohtak Range ADGP, we are seeing whether any criminal conspiracy is involved in this, whether any gang could be behind this. However, as investigations are underway, I would not like to say anything beyond this except that the case is being investigated from all angles.” “I am quite hopeful that our police will solve this case of blind murder very soon,” he said. Asked if the deceased cops had sustained any bullet injury, the DGP said, “Going by the nature of injuries, it appears that these have been inflicted by a knife but we are not ruling out bullet injuries too and for this, we will have to wait for the post-mortem report.” "But one thing is sure that discharging their duties, they had challenged the accused," he said.

The DGP assured stringent action against those behind the killing of the policemen. Replying to a question, Yadava said police will accord the status of a martyr to them as they sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Terming the incident unfortunate, the DGP said the entire police force is working tirelessly to serve humanity in the COVID-19 situation. He also described it as a major loss to the state police force and added that they will provide all kind of facilities under its welfare schemes to the next of kin of the deceased.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Maximum temperatures hover close to normal in Haryana, Punjab

The maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab hovered close to normal on Tuesday. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal limits, according to the Met...

BSNL directs ex-employee-activist Fathima to vacate quarters

BSNL has served a notice asking controversial activist and its dismissed employee Rehana Fathima to vacate from its residential quarters here, citing the recent police raid on her house and registration of a POCSO case over a video posted b...

GOP lawmakers urge action after Russia-Afghanistan briefing

Eight Republican lawmakers attended a White House briefing about explosive allegations that Russia secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan - intelligence the White House insisted the ...

EU summons Venezuela envoy in response to expulsion order

The European Unions top diplomat said Tuesday that the bloc will summon Venezuelas ambassador in response to the South American countrys decision to expel the EU envoy in Caracas, insisting all options are on the table. Venezuelan Presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020