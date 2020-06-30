Goa: Cong holds protests against fuel price hike

Goa: Cong holds protests against fuel price hikePTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-06-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 18:54 IST
The Congress in Goa heldprotests on the second consecutive day on Tuesday against thecontinuous hike in fuel prices by the Centre
State Congress unit president Girish Chodankar saidprotests were held under Valpoi block in north Goa and Sanguemin south Goa for immediate rollback of fuel prices
"In India, petrol and diesel are the most expensivecompared to our neighbouring countries," he said.
