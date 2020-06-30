Punjab Police arrest 3 members of Khalistan Liberation Front

The Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have foiled a bid by Pakistan-backed terrorists to target socio-religious leaders and disturb the communal harmony with the arrest of three members of the Khalistan Liberation Front. DGP Dinkar Gupta said the terror module, busted on Sunday, was operating in various parts of the state at the behest of pro-Khalistani elements based in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the UK.

A .32-bore pistol, along with seven cartridges, has been recovered from the accused identified as Sukhchain Singh, a resident of Patiala; Amritpal Singh, a resident of Mansa; and Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Amritsar, said Gupta in an official release here. Recently, the Delhi Police had arrested their associate Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Kaithal in Haryana, along with other members of the front.

The DGP said the three men had come into contact with each other through social media. They further came in touch with Pakistan-based handlers who provoked them to target socio-religious leaders and disturb Punjab's peace, he said.

Amritpal Singh was instrumental in connecting and motivating Sukhchain and Lovepreet in taking their agenda forward. Initial investigations show that their handlers also invited them to Pakistan for planning the future course of action.

One of the foreign handlers, based in Saudi Arabia, promised to provide them with shelter once they execute their actions on ground, he said. A case has been registered at the Sadar police station of Samana in Patiala under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and the Arms Act..