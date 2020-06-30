Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC seeks JNU's response on retired professor's plea for gratuity money

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to file a reply on a petition filed by a retired professor seeking direction to the varsity to release his gratuity money and encash his earned leave.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 19:03 IST
Delhi HC seeks JNU's response on retired professor's plea for gratuity money
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to file a reply on a petition filed by a retired professor seeking direction to the varsity to release his gratuity money and encash his earned leave. A bench of Justice Jyoti Singh sought the JNU's response on retired professor Ramakrishna Ramaswamy's plea and listed the matter for further hearing on August 6.

Meanwhile, the JNU has informed the court that the professor had left for Kazakhstan without seeking permission from the competent authority in violation of the university rules. Ramaswamy, in his plea filed through advocate Alex Joseph and Indrajeet, sought directions to the respondent varsity- JNU -- to forthwith release the gratuity and earned leave encashment, along with the interest at the rate of 18 percent per month.

The 66-year-old professor has challenged the "illegal, manifestly arbitrary and mala fide" action of the varsity to withhold the gratuity and earned leave encashment, on account of his superannuation, from the services on October 31, 2018. He also urged the court to direct the university to issue "no dues certificate" in his favour.

The petitioner is currently associated as a Professor (Visiting) in the Department of Chemistry, Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi. Ramaswamy had joined the Jawaharlal Nehru University in the year 1986 as one of the first faculty members of the School of Physical Sciences.

In addition to a professorship in the School of Physical Sciences, he was also on the faculty of the Centre for Computational Biology and Bioinformatics in the School for Computational and Integrative Sciences at the Jawaharlal Nehru University. In the year 2011, the President of India had appointed Ramaswamy as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad in Telangana.

Due to personal and unforeseen circumstances, Ramaswamy tendered his resignation as the Vice-Chancellor and remitted the said office in January 2015, before concluding the tenure and resumed to his substantive position at the JNU in New Delhi. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Delhi govt extends water bill waiver scheme till Sept 30

The Delhi government on Tuesday extended till September 30 its scheme offering a one-time waiver of water bill arrears and late payment surcharge in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Under the scheme, launched in August last year, all c...

OPEC oil output sinks as Saudi deepens cuts and others cut more, survey shows

OPEC oil output hit the lowest in two decades in June as Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab members made larger cuts, a Reuters survey found, pushing group compliance in a supply reduction pact above 100 despite incomplete adherence by Iraq a...

FinMin requested to impose Border Adjustment Tax, says Pradhan

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said the Finance Ministry has been requested to implement the proposed Border Adjustment Tax BAT to provide local manufacturers a level-playing field. The proposed BAT would be imposed on i...

Maximum temperatures hover close to normal in Haryana, Punjab

The maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab hovered close to normal on Tuesday. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal limits, according to the Met...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020