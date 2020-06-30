CISF carries out fire safety audit of Delhi's largest COVID-19 facility

A team of experts from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday carried out a fire safety audit of the newly created over 10,000-bed COVID-19 care facility in south Delhi, officials said. "The team checked all fire safety measures deployed at the Sardar Patel COVID care centre and hospital created at the sprawling Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus in Chhattarpur during the audit," a senior officer of the paramilitary force said.

The placement of fire extinguishers, water sources, open areas and rescue tracks were audited and some suggestions were made to ensure that the facility is prepared for fire emergencies, he said. The CISF has a specialised fire service wing that provides expert solutions for fire safety and also has combat fire fighter teams. The about 1.62 lakh personnel strong central force provides fire safety cover to many industrial establishments, government offices, nuclear power and power sector installations in the country.

Union home minister Amit Shah and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week reviewed the progress of works at the facility that will have two segments- a COVID care centre (CCC) where asymptomatic positive cases will be treated and a dedicated COVID health care centre (DCHC). The CCC will have 90 per cent beds while DCHC will have 10 percent beds and the latter segment will also have an oxygen support system. The facility will be run by ITBP doctors and paramedics along with support from the Delhi administration and Radha Soami Beas volunteers.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police is the nodal agency for the centre. A huge assortment of air conditioners, fresh mattresses, pillows and toiletries have been placed at the facility named in the memory of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, country's first home minister. Officials had said that this will be the largest COVID-19 care centre in the national capital as well as the country and has a capacity to go up to 10,200 beds.