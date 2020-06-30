HM Amit Shah meets senior ministers

HM Amit Shah meets senior ministersPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 20:32 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a meeting with several senior ministers, including Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, officials said.
Others who attended the hour-long meeting include Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
Details of the meeting were not known immediately, the officials said.
