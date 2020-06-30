North DMC extends last date of payment of property tax with 15 pc rebate to July 31

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Tuesday informed that North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North DMC) has extended the last date of payment of property tax, with 15 per cent rebate, to July 31. Earlier, the last date was June 30.

Jai Prakash said that this decision has been taken to facilitate the property tax-payers who could not deposit the property tax availing the benefit of 15 per cent for timely payment. He said that the extension of date would facilitate the genuine tax-payers who could not do it earlier. On the other hand, the corporation would get revenue. Hence, this decision has been taken in the interest of the public, he added. (ANI)