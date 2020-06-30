Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 88 fresh cases in CRPF; total tally 1,219

Eighty-eight more Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the overall infections in the country's largest paramilitary force to over 1,200, officials said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 20:59 IST
COVID-19: 88 fresh cases in CRPF; total tally 1,219
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Eighty-eight more Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the overall infections in the country's largest paramilitary force to over 1,200, officials said on Tuesday. As per latest data, out of the total 1,219 coronavirus cases in the force, 655 personnel have recovered and 555 are under treatment. There have been nine deaths from the disease in the force.

In the last 24 hours, 88 fresh cases have been reported in the CRPF, the official said. Of the 88, eighty are from the CRPF group centre in Hyderabad while the rest are from other locations across the country.

The about 3.25 lakh personnel strong force is the lead internal security force of the country with the primary task to conduct anti-Naxal operations, counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist combat in the Kashmir valley.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Menswear shop T.M. Lewin to close all UK stores, go online only

British shirt shop T.M. Lewin will close all its stores and go online only, its restructurer said on Tuesday, resulting in around 600 redundancies as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hammer the high street. The deal will see 66 stores clo...

U.S. sanctions likely to have impact on Huawei as a provider, British minister says

U.S sanctions designed to restrict the ability of Chinas Huawei to source advanced microchips for 5G equipment are likely to have an impact on the viability of the supplier for Britain, UK media secretary Oliver Dowden said.Britain granted ...

World Bank enhances support for rejuvenating Ganga, sanctions USD 400 mn

The World Bank on Monday said it has enhanced its support for Government of Indias program to rejuvenate Ganga river with a USD 400 million about Rs 3,000 crore assistance that will help stem pollution in the river. The assistance will help...

European stocks record best quarter since March 2015 on recovery hopes

European stocks rose marginally on Tuesday to close out their best quarter since March 2015 as investors bet that the worst economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis had passed.After lingering in negative territory, the pan-European STOX...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020