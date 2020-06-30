COVID-19: 88 fresh cases in CRPF; total tally 1,219

Eighty-eight more Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the overall infections in the country's largest paramilitary force to over 1,200, officials said on Tuesday. As per latest data, out of the total 1,219 coronavirus cases in the force, 655 personnel have recovered and 555 are under treatment. There have been nine deaths from the disease in the force.

In the last 24 hours, 88 fresh cases have been reported in the CRPF, the official said. Of the 88, eighty are from the CRPF group centre in Hyderabad while the rest are from other locations across the country.

The about 3.25 lakh personnel strong force is the lead internal security force of the country with the primary task to conduct anti-Naxal operations, counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist combat in the Kashmir valley.