Left Menu
Development News Edition

IRCTC keeps order to terminate over 500 contractual employees in abeyance till further notice

The hospitality supervisors' work is to monitor operations of the pantry car on board trains which essentially means to look after the preparation of the food, quality inspection, handling passenger complaints and to ensure that the charges of food are according to prices notified by the national transporter. The IRCTC, in a letter dated June 25, informed all its zonal offices that there was no requirement for these contractual workers under the present circumstances and they be given one month notice and their contracts terminated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 21:21 IST
IRCTC keeps order to terminate over 500 contractual employees in abeyance till further notice
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The IRCTC on Tuesday kept in abeyance an order it had issued asking its zonal offices to terminate the services of over 500 contractual hospitality supervisors, saying they were no more required under the present circumstances. Sources, however, said the contracts of most of these workers would get over by the end of this year and are unlikely to be renewed.

Around 560 supervisors (hospitality) were hired by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in 2018 on contract basis for a period of two years to maintain a quality check on contractors assigned to cater food in trains equipped with pantries. The hospitality supervisors' work is to monitor operations of the pantry car on board trains which essentially means to look after the preparation of the food, quality inspection, handling passenger complaints and to ensure that the charges of food are according to prices notified by the national transporter.

The IRCTC, in a letter dated June 25, informed all its zonal offices that there was no requirement for these contractual workers under the present circumstances and they be given one month notice and their contracts terminated. The requirement of Supervisor (Hospitality) engaged on contract basis has been reviewed in the revised catering model and it has been decided that under present circumstances, services of Supervisor (Hospitality), engaged on contract basis are no more required, the letter stated.

The order has been kept in abeyance till further notice, a spokesperson for IRCTC said. Many among those whose contracts were terminated received their letters on June 26, sources said.

In a letter to IRCTC, the employees have said that they were willing to take a 5-15 per cent pay cut, but appealed that they should not be terminated. They also said they played a major role in increasing revenue and the IRCTC's impact "by glaring and perceptible improvements brought in by academically qualified, skilled and experienced Supervisors (Hospitality) at workplace which impacted long lasting and favourable IRCTC's business." The contractual employees, who are all from the hospitality industry, have sought intervention of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

"@PiyushGoyal Sir, I am working in Irctc as Hospitality Supervisor but unfortunately now irctc decided to terminate all supervisors in huge quantity from pan india so we will be jobless now, family depends on us. plz do needful for us. shall be thankful sir (sic)," tweeted Arun Kumar, one of the contractual employees. Currently, only 230 special trains are in service along with the Shramik Special trains. All regular passenger services have been suspended since March 23.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Rockies Desmond to sit out MLB season citing host of concernsColorado Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond has said he will sit out the Major League Baseball MLB season, citing the risks of pl...

JSPL to sell stake in Oman subsidiary for over USD 1 billion

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd JSPL on Tuesday said it will offload its entire stake in Oman-based subsidiary for over USD 1 billion Rs 7,500 crore. JSPL, in a statement, said its subsidiary Jindal Steel and Power Mauritius Ltd JSPML has accept...

Manipur CM in Delhi to discuss portfolio allocations

Days after surviving a rebellion in the ruling coalition, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday landed in Delhi to meet NDAs central leadership to discuss allocation of portfolios to his ministers. Interestingly, Congress MLA Ra...

From July 1, Central Railway and Western Railway to run additional150 and 148 local services, respectively, in Mumbai: Railway officials.

From July 1, Central Railway and Western Railway to run additional150 and 148 local services, respectively, in Mumbai Railway officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020